LATEST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN SOUTH AFRICA (13 JUNE 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 65 736 with 3 809 new cases identified.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 13 June 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|9250
|14,1
|Free State
|457
|0,7
|Gauteng
|9897
|15,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|3763
|5,7
|Limpopo
|309
|0,5
|Mpumalanga
|271
|0,4
|North West
|977
|1,5
|Northern Cape
|144
|0,2
|Western Cape
|40 605
|61,8
|Unknown
|63
|0,1
|Total
|65 736
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 1 087 887 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 27 462 tests have been conducted since the last report.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|527 819
|49%
|15 404
|56,1%
|Public
|560 068
|51%
|12 058
|43,9%
|Grand Total
|1 087 887
|27 462
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 69 more COVID-19 related deaths: 36 from the Western Cape, 9 from the Eastern Cape and 24 from Gauteng. This brings the total national deaths to 1423 with a mortality rate of 2,2%.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries to date are 36 850- this translates to a recovery rate of 56%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|217
|4559
|Free State
|9
|189
|Gauteng
|81
|3075
|KwaZulu Natal
|64
|1810
|Limpopo
|4
|185
|Mpumalanga
|1
|116
|North West
|5
|128
|Northern Cape
|1
|52
|Western Cape
|1041
|26 736
|Total
|1423
|36 850
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Total -Unknown (2)
|728 (51,2%)
|693 (48,7%)
|1423
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths
|Percentage
|0-9
|3
|0,2
|10-19
|4
|0,3
|20-29
|21
|1,5
|30-39
|85
|5,9
|40-49
|179
|12,6
|50-59
|346
|24,3
|60-69
|387
|27,2
|70-79
|249
|17,5
|80-89
|111
|7,8
|90-99
|30
|2,1
|Unknown
|8
|0,
|1423
|100
For more info visit www.sacoronavirus.co.za or www.nicd.co.za