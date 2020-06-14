LATEST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN SOUTH AFRICA (13 JUNE 2020)

Case Data

Province Total cases for 13 June 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 9250 14,1 Free State 457 0,7 Gauteng 9897 15,1 KwaZulu-Natal 3763 5,7 Limpopo 309 0,5 Mpumalanga 271 0,4 North West 977 1,5 Northern Cape 144 0,2 Western Cape 40 605 61,8 Unknown 63 0,1 Total 65 736 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 1 087 887 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 27 462 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 527 819 49% 15 404 56,1% Public 560 068 51% 12 058 43,9% Grand Total 1 087 887 27 462

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 69 more COVID-19 related deaths: 36 from the Western Cape, 9 from the Eastern Cape and 24 from Gauteng. This brings the total national deaths to 1423 with a mortality rate of 2,2%.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 36 850- this translates to a recovery rate of 56%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 217 4559 Free State 9 189 Gauteng 81 3075 KwaZulu Natal 64 1810 Limpopo 4 185 Mpumalanga 1 116 North West 5 128 Northern Cape 1 52 Western Cape 1041 26 736 Total 1423 36 850

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total -Unknown (2) 728 (51,2%) 693 (48,7%) 1423

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage 0-9 3 0,2 10-19 4 0,3 20-29 21 1,5 30-39 85 5,9 40-49 179 12,6 50-59 346 24,3 60-69 387 27,2 70-79 249 17,5 80-89 111 7,8 90-99 30 2,1 Unknown 8 0, 1423 100

For more info visit www.sacoronavirus.co.za or www.nicd.co.za