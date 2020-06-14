LATEST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN SOUTH AFRICA (13 JUNE 2020)

By
Talk of the Town Reporter
-

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 65 736  with 3 809 new cases identified.

Case Data

Province Total cases for 13 June 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 9250 14,1
Free State 457 0,7
Gauteng 9897 15,1
KwaZulu-Natal 3763 5,7
Limpopo 309 0,5
Mpumalanga 271 0,4
North West 977 1,5
Northern Cape 144 0,2
Western Cape 40 605 61,8
Unknown 63 0,1
Total 65 736 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 1 087 887 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 27 462 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Sector Total tested New tested
Private 527 819 49% 15 404 56,1%
Public 560 068 51% 12 058 43,9%
Grand Total 1 087 887 27 462

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 69 more COVID-19 related deaths:  36 from the Western Cape, 9 from the Eastern Cape and 24 from Gauteng. This brings the total national deaths to 1423  with a mortality rate of 2,2%.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 36 850- this translates to a recovery rate of 56%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 217 4559
Free State 9 189
Gauteng 81 3075
KwaZulu Natal 64 1810
Limpopo 4 185
Mpumalanga 1 116
North West 5 128
Northern Cape 1 52
Western Cape 1041 26 736
Total 1423 36 850

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total -Unknown (2)
728 (51,2%) 693 (48,7%)   1423

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage
0-9 3 0,2
10-19 4 0,3
20-29 21 1,5
30-39 85 5,9
40-49 179 12,6
50-59 346 24,3
60-69 387 27,2
70-79 249 17,5
80-89 111 7,8
90-99 30 2,1
Unknown 8 0,
1423 100

 

For more info visit www.sacoronavirus.co.za or www.nicd.co.za

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply