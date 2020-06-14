Student union Cosas threatens to shut down schools across SA over Covid-19

The Congress of SA Students (Cosas) says it will be “shutting down all schools” from Monday.

“We want to put it on record that we are not giving anyone an option but we are taking a radical approach, we will save the lives of innocent scholars by hook or crook,” it said in a statement.

Cosas said it would mobilise at a school in Cape Town where it believed a Covid-19 case had been reported, “from there we will move to any other school that is operating”.

Last week, a group of Cosas-aligned protesters forcefully removed pupils at various schools in Bloemfontein, reported SABC.

They demanded that Covid-19 tests be made compulsory, before pupils return to school.