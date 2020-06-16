LATEST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN SOUTH AFRICA (15 JUNE 2020)

As of 15th June, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 73 533 with 3 540 new cases identified.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 15 June 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|10 597
|14,4
|Free State
|512
|0,7
|Gauteng
|12 193
|16,6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|3959
|5,4
|Limpopo
|362
|0,5
|Mpumalanga
|322
|0,4
|North West
|1177
|1,6
|Northern Cape
|205
|0,3
|Western Cape
|44 143
|60,0
|Unknown
|63
|0,1
|Total
|73 533
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 1 148 933 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 26 975 tests have been conducted since the last report.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|556 364
|48%
|12 172
|45%
|Public
|592 569
|52%
|14 803
|55%
|Grand Total
|1 148 933
|26 975
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 88 more COVID-19 related deaths: 73 from the Western Cape, 9 from the Eastern Cape and 6 from Gauteng. This brings the total national deaths to 1568 with a mortality rate of 2,1%.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries to date are 39 867- this translates to a recovery rate of 54,2%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|236
|5331
|Free State
|9
|222
|Gauteng
|87
|32
|KwaZulu Natal
|69
|1810
|Limpopo
|4
|199
|Mpumalanga
|1
|138
|North West
|5
|152
|Northern Cape
|1
|52
|Western Cape
|1156
|28 615
|Total
|1568
|39 867
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Total -Unknown (2)
|809 (51,2%)
|721 (48,7%)
|1568
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths
|Percentage
|0-9
|3
|0,2
|10-19
|5
|0,3
|20-29
|21
|1,3
|30-39
|94
|6,0
|40-49
|200
|12,8
|50-59
|386
|24,6
|60-69
|422
|27,0
|70-79
|272
|17,3
|80-89
|122
|7,8
|90-99
|35
|2,2
|Unknown
|8
|0,5
|1568
|100