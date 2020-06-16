LATEST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN SOUTH AFRICA (15 JUNE 2020)

Case Data

Province Total cases for 15 June 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 10 597 14,4 Free State 512 0,7 Gauteng 12 193 16,6 KwaZulu-Natal 3959 5,4 Limpopo 362 0,5 Mpumalanga 322 0,4 North West 1177 1,6 Northern Cape 205 0,3 Western Cape 44 143 60,0 Unknown 63 0,1 Total 73 533 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 1 148 933 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 26 975 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 556 364 48% 12 172 45% Public 592 569 52% 14 803 55% Grand Total 1 148 933 26 975

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 88 more COVID-19 related deaths: 73 from the Western Cape, 9 from the Eastern Cape and 6 from Gauteng. This brings the total national deaths to 1568 with a mortality rate of 2,1%.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 39 867- this translates to a recovery rate of 54,2%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 236 5331 Free State 9 222 Gauteng 87 32 KwaZulu Natal 69 1810 Limpopo 4 199 Mpumalanga 1 138 North West 5 152 Northern Cape 1 52 Western Cape 1156 28 615 Total 1568 39 867

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total -Unknown (2) 809 (51,2%) 721 (48,7%) 1568

Age Distribution Deaths: