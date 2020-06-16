LATEST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN SOUTH AFRICA (15 JUNE 2020)

By
Talk of the Town Reporter
-

As of 15th June, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 73 533  with 3 540 new cases identified.

Case Data

Province Total cases for 15 June 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 10 597 14,4
Free State 512 0,7
Gauteng 12 193 16,6
KwaZulu-Natal 3959 5,4
Limpopo 362 0,5
Mpumalanga 322 0,4
North West 1177 1,6
Northern Cape 205 0,3
Western Cape 44 143 60,0
Unknown 63 0,1
Total 73 533 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 1 148 933 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 26 975 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Sector Total tested New tested
Private 556 364 48% 12 172 45%
Public 592 569 52% 14 803 55%
Grand Total 1 148 933 26 975

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 88 more COVID-19 related deaths:  73 from the Western Cape, 9 from the Eastern Cape and 6 from Gauteng. This brings the total national deaths to 1568  with a mortality rate of 2,1%.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 39 867- this translates to a recovery rate of 54,2%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 236 5331
Free State 9 222
Gauteng 87 32
KwaZulu Natal 69 1810
Limpopo 4 199
Mpumalanga 1 138
North West 5 152
Northern Cape 1 52
Western Cape 1156 28 615
Total 1568 39 867

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total -Unknown (2)
809  (51,2%) 721 (48,7%)   1568

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage
0-9 3 0,2
10-19 5 0,3
20-29 21 1,3
30-39 94 6,0
40-49 200 12,8
50-59 386 24,6
60-69 422 27,0
70-79 272 17,3
80-89 122 7,8
90-99 35 2,2
Unknown 8 0,5
1568 100

 

For more info visit www.sacoronavirus.co.za

