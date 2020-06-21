Only casualty operational at Humansdorp Hospital due to Covid-19

Kupelo said the department was in meetings with the Kouga municipality to resume full services once all protocols had been followed.

National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) provincial secretary Miki Jaceni said the union had initially called for staff to be supplied with sufficient Person Protective Equipment.

He said their attempts to meet hospital management had failed.

“Unfortunately they never got that and this is the results.

“We have been talking to our shop steward because whenever we have tried to set up a meeting with the hospital’s management, they are nowhere to be found.”

On Sunday, Jaceni said he had not managed to consult with the hospital’s management.

“We have been trying to call management to reason with them and discuss what plans are in place to ensure that the rest of the staff do not get infected.

“Unfortunately we are not getting any co-operation,” Jaceni said.

By Zamuxolo Feni