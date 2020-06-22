56 staff test positive at Eastern Cape hospital

Frontier Hospital staff in Komani (Queenstown) fear for their lives and are demanding that the hospital be closed to the public after 56 employees, including doctors, tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff members from a number of medical wards tested positive last week after tests were done by the health department.

The Democratic Nurses Organisation of SA (Denosa) said some Covid-19 patients had been transferred from the Komani Psychiatric Hospital and admitted at Frontier. But the health department said there must be no discrimination on “who has come with the virus”.

Denosa regional chair Andisile Pampila said they were struggling to cope with so many staff members testing positive, and nursing mentally ill patients at Frontier created extra challenges for hospital staff.

“People with mental challenges won’t comply with these Covid-19 regulations so they end up roaming around the hospital. They do not even wear masks, and the nurses end up having to attend to those issues as well,” he said.