Global recoveries from coronavirus surpass 5-million

Globally, recoveries from coronavirus have surpassed 5-million, compared to 480,587 deaths. In cases which had an outcome, the recovery rate is 91%.

In South Africa and globally, recoveries from coronavirus continue to outpace infections after a watershed was reached three weeks ago.

Since then, the margin between recoveries and active cases has widened globally. There are now nearly 2-million more closed cases than active cases.

As of June 24, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 106,108 cases, of which 55,045 have recovered and 2,102 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 96.3% compared to 3.67% deaths in closed cases. There are 48,961 active cases, of which 208 are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 48,753 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 35 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 9,393,862 total cases, of which 480,587 have died and 5,079,050 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 91% compared to 9% deaths. Of active cases, 3,776,207 (98%) are in a mild condition and 58,018 (2%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

