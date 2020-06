The Ndlambe Municipality Covid-19 JOC Committee has confirmed that an EMS ambulance service worker has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating.

“Her partner was sent home to self-isolate,” Covid-19 JOC Committee liaison Alroy Taai said.

“The rest of the shift took leave and is jittery. Management informed them that only primary (close) contacts need to isolate/test. Secondary contacts were expected to continue.”

Taai said he would speak with the workers to hear their concerns.

