PAHS closes after pupil tests positive for Covid-19

Port Alfred High School has informed pupils, staff, parents, guardians and members of the community that the school has closed after a pupil in the Intermediate Phase tested positive for Covid-19.

“As per the Department of Education guidelines, Port Alfred High School will be closed from Monday June 29 to allow time to conduct a complete sanitising process and review other possible infections,” deputy headmaster Dr Ian Knott-Craig said in a statement.

“At this stage, it is anticipated that the school will reopen on Friday July 3, but further communication will be made early next week with updated information and confirmation.

“All staff and learners who may be at risk will be contacted and informed. Now is the time to support those who have been affected, to afford them the strength and space to fully recover,” Knott-Craig continued.

“As the chair of the Health & Safety Committee at Port Alfred High School I ask that we all recognise the gravity of this situation and take into account that our school will continue to do everything possible to ensure the continued well-being of our community.”

