As of 27 June, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 131 800, with 7 210 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 27 June 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|23658
|17,9
|Free State
|1160
|0,9
|Gauteng
|34285
|26,0
|KwaZulu-Natal
|7786
|5,9
|Limpopo
|862
|0,7
|Mpumalanga
|925
|0,7
|North West
|3454
|2,6
|Northern Cape
|355
|0,3
|Western Cape
|59315
|45,0
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|131800
|100,0
Testing Data
1 529 009 tests have been completed in total of which 35 905 new tests are reported.
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 73 COVID-19 related deaths- 3 from KwaZulu Natal, 13 from Eastern Cape, 17 from Gauteng Province and 40 from Western Cape.
This brings the total deaths to 2 413.
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The mortality rate is 1,8%
The number of recoveries is 67 094 which translates to a recovery rate of 50,9%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|384
|12192
|Free State
|9
|356
|Gauteng
|166
|7712
|KwaZulu Natal
|109
|3417
|Limpopo
|5
|387
|Mpumalanga
|2
|239
|North West
|5
|433
|Northern Cape
|1
|186
|Western Cape
|1732
|42172
|Total
|2413
|67094
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths
|Percentage
|0-9
|3
|0,1
|10-19
|6
|0,2
|20-29
|35
|1,4
|30-39
|138
|5,8
|40-49
|305
|12,7
|50-59
|582
|24,2
|60-69
|639
|26,6
|70-79
|429
|17,7
|80-89
|205
|8,4
|90-99
|55
|2,3
|100- 109
|1
|0,0
|Unknown
|15
|0,6
|2413
|100
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Unknown
|Total
|1262 (52,3%)
|1149 (47,5%)
|2 (0,1)
|2413
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health
https://sacoronavirus.co.za/2020/06/27/update-on-covid-19-27th-june-2020/