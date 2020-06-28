Sunday, June 28, 2020

Update on Covid-19 (27th June 2020)

As of 27 June, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 131 800, with 7 210 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

Case Data

Province Total cases for 27 June 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 23658 17,9
Free State 1160 0,9
Gauteng 34285 26,0
KwaZulu-Natal 7786 5,9
Limpopo 862 0,7
Mpumalanga 925 0,7
North West 3454 2,6
Northern Cape 355 0,3
Western Cape 59315 45,0
Unknown 0 0,0
Total 131800 100,0

 

Testing Data
1 529 009 tests have been completed in total of which 35 905 new tests are reported.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 73 COVID-19 related deaths- 3 from KwaZulu Natal, 13 from Eastern Cape, 17 from Gauteng Province and 40 from Western Cape.

This brings the total deaths to 2 413.

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The mortality rate is 1,8%

The number of recoveries is 67 094 which translates to a recovery rate of 50,9%

 

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 384 12192
Free State 9 356
Gauteng 166 7712
KwaZulu Natal 109 3417
Limpopo 5 387
Mpumalanga 2 239
North West 5 433
Northern Cape 1 186
Western Cape 1732 42172
Total 2413 67094

 

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage
0-9 3 0,1
10-19 6 0,2
20-29 35 1,4
30-39 138 5,8
40-49 305 12,7
50-59 582 24,2
60-69 639 26,6
70-79 429 17,7
80-89 205 8,4
90-99 55 2,3
100- 109 1 0,0
Unknown 15 0,6
2413 100

 

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Unknown Total
1262 (52,3%) 1149 (47,5%) 2 (0,1) 2413

 

Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health

https://sacoronavirus.co.za/2020/06/27/update-on-covid-19-27th-june-2020/

