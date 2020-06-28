Update on Covid-19 (27th June 2020)

As of 27 June, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 131 800, with 7 210 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

Case Data



Province Total cases for 27 June 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 23658 17,9 Free State 1160 0,9 Gauteng 34285 26,0 KwaZulu-Natal 7786 5,9 Limpopo 862 0,7 Mpumalanga 925 0,7 North West 3454 2,6 Northern Cape 355 0,3 Western Cape 59315 45,0 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 131800 100,0

Testing Data

1 529 009 tests have been completed in total of which 35 905 new tests are reported.

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 73 COVID-19 related deaths- 3 from KwaZulu Natal, 13 from Eastern Cape, 17 from Gauteng Province and 40 from Western Cape.

This brings the total deaths to 2 413.

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The mortality rate is 1,8%

The number of recoveries is 67 094 which translates to a recovery rate of 50,9%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 384 12192 Free State 9 356 Gauteng 166 7712 KwaZulu Natal 109 3417 Limpopo 5 387 Mpumalanga 2 239 North West 5 433 Northern Cape 1 186 Western Cape 1732 42172 Total 2413 67094

Age Distribution Deaths:



Age Deaths Percentage 0-9 3 0,1 10-19 6 0,2 20-29 35 1,4 30-39 138 5,8 40-49 305 12,7 50-59 582 24,2 60-69 639 26,6 70-79 429 17,7 80-89 205 8,4 90-99 55 2,3 100- 109 1 0,0 Unknown 15 0,6 2413 100

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Unknown Total 1262 (52,3%) 1149 (47,5%) 2 (0,1) 2413

Dr Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health