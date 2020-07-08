Strong weather expected to hit interior of the Eastern Cape

The South African Weather Services issued a statement warning Eastern Cape resident about extreme weather including heavy rainfall and strong winds starting on Thursday.

What is termed to be “Alert 5 warning” by the South African Weather Services (SAWS) is expected to hit the interior of the Eastern Cape hardest.

Speaking on behalf of weather service office, Garth Sampson said they had officially issued what they called an “Alert 5 warning”, meaning that both formal and informal structures could possibly get damaged by the strong winds.

According Sampson the cold front will take place on Thursday and the storm winds are expected to have an average speed of between 55-65km/h and reaching a maximum of 80km/h.

Areas expected to be affected most include the Sarah Baartman, Chris Hani and, Joe Gqabi districts, including Makhanda, Port Alfred, Nxuba and Nkonkobe local municipalities.

Other areas include the likes of Somerset East, Graaff Reinet, Kirkwood, Jeffreys Bay, Kareedouw, Engcobo, Cradock, Middelburg, Lingelihle, Kwanozame, Alice, Fort Beaufort, Seymor, Balfour, Hogsback and Middeldrift.

The SAWS further reported that communication and power services would be highly affected, as well as travel, due to fallen trees as a result of strong winds.

Share this: Tweet



