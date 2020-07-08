More global gains in recoveries from coronavirus

Global recoveries from the Covid-19 coronavirus moved up a percentage point this week and the recovery rate now stands at 93%.

Recoveries continue to outpace new infections and 99% of active cases are in a mild condition.

Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 6.9-million, compared to 547,489 deaths.

There are now 3-million more closed cases than active cases.

As of July 8, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 215,855 cases, of which 102,299 have recovered and 3,502 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 96.69% compared to 3.3% deaths in closed cases. There are 110,054 active cases, of which just 539 (0.49%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 109,515 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 59 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 11,988,088 total cases, of which 547,489 have died and 6,939,378 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 93% compared to 7% deaths. Of active cases, 4,442,982 (99%) are in a mild condition and 58,239 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

