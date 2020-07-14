Alexandria police station closed due to Covid-19 case

All communities being serviced by the Alexandria police station are advised that the police station is temporarily closed due to a member having tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operating from the Detective Service Office at 11 Pastorie Street, Alexandria.

The contact number is (046) 653-0248, all hours. The alternative SAPS number (046) 653-0015 can also be used between 7.30am and 4pm.

Visible signage has been placed at the entrance to direct community members.

“The station will be decontaminated and the community will be informed when the station will be re-opening,” provincial police spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci said.

“SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.”

