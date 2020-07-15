Update from the Ndlambe Municipality Covid-19 Joint Operations Committee

As of July 12, there were a total of 345 confirmed cumulative Covid-19 positive cases in Ndlambe, with 86 new cases being recorded in the first 12 days of July. A total of 181 cases are active, 163 patients have recovered, and there has been one death.

Town Total Active Cases Recoveries Port Alfred 266 140 125 Alexandria 24 13 11 Bathurst 21 9 12 Kenton on Sea 20 11 9 Boesmansrivier 14 8 6 Total 345 181 163

“There is presently a delay in laboratory results, therefore the numbers of positive cases are most likely much higher. It must be noted that essential workers’ test results can be fast-tracked if indicated on the lab report,” the Ndlambe Municipality Covid-19 Joint Operations Committee said.

Port Alfred Hospital: A total of 1,480 tests have been conducted, with 265 confirmed positive and 72 tests pending. A dedicated 10-bed Covid-19 ward is now operational.

Marjorie Parish TB Hospital: Nine new staff members have been appointed on a 10-month contract. All chronic and non-infectious treatment is handed out at nearby clinics.

Clinics: All clinics continue to be assisted by the municipality and are sanitised on a fortnightly basis, or upon demand. All clinics report adequate personal protective equipment (PPE).

Private practitioners: 26 new cases were reported by private practitioners.

Education: A number of schools have been temporarily closed, pending fumigation, after reports of positive Covid-19 cases. These schools include Qhayiya Primary, Kuyasa Combined, Shaw Park Combined, Dambuza Primary, Bhongweni Primary, Ukhanyo Secondary, Nomzamo Secondary and Port Alfred High School.

Communication: Regular updated media statements are sent out via social media, local press and posted on Ndlambe Municpality’s website. Regular educational radio broadcasts are undertaken at Ndlambe FM and educational billboards have been erected. Ndlambe FM is currently closed pending fumigation after a positive Covid-19 case was identified. All efforts are being made to get broadcasts up and running as quickly as possible.

Ndlambe Municipality has been hard hit by Covid-19 with a number of municipal employees testing positive. The public are asked to please be patient and are assured that all essential services continue to be rendered.

Economic Recovery Think Tank: Collaboration between business and the municipality continues with assistance being given to fast track building plans.

Ubuntu: The role played by the community in assisting vulnerable members of our society is heart-warming, and the mayor wishes to thank each and every person who has donated money, goods, or their time and expertise in this time of crisis. We continue to appeal to members of the public to continue to donate to this fund, managed by Sunshine Coast Tourism. Any queries may be directed to Sandy Birch and Dr. Wouter Hensens. The banking details for Sunshine Coast Tourism is: First National Bank (FNB). Port Alfred Branch and account number 62310501350. Reference: Covid19.

SUNSHINE COAST TOURISM ON BEHALF OF MAYOR KHULULWA NCAMISO

