DA wants independent entity to investigate irregular Ndlambe tender processes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has submitted a motion to the Speaker of Ndlambe Municipality requesting a full investigation into the municipality’s tender processes over the past three years.

Last week the DA opened a criminal case against Ndlambe municipal manager Rolly Dumezweni at the Port Alfred police station.

This case arises from the judgment against Ndlambe Municipality in the Grahamstown High Court, which found that the awarding of a tender to Quality Filtration Systems for the installation of a reverse osmosis (RO) plant was unlawful and irregular.

The court set aside the tender, saying that the conduct on the part of the Ndlambe Municipality was beset with problems and irregularities and ran foul of proper procurement procedure requirements.

DA EC Shadow MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Vicky Knoetze, MPL, has written to Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, to request him to refer the matter to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for investigation as a matter of urgency.

She has also written to the MEC of Cogta, Xolile Nqatha, to ensure that steps are taken in terms of consequence management and that the municipal manager is suspended until such time as the investigation by the SIU is complete.

“Tender and supply chain processes in Ndlambe can only be described as shambolic,” Ndlambe DA councillor Jocelyn Guest said in a statement today.

“Recently, a case brought against the municipality for irregular tendering processes by the Kenton-on-Sea Ratepayers Association highlighted several failures in the municipal supply chain management system,” she said.

Successive audit reports have also revealed that there is a constant failure in Ndlambe’s supply chain management processes.

“We have, therefore, requested that an independent legal or forensic firm be appointed to carry out a full forensic investigation into all tenders issued and/or awarded over the past three years,” Guest said.

The DA has further requested that this motion be included in the agenda of the next council meeting.

“We will not tolerate corruption, maladministration or financial misconduct on our watch. Municipal finances must be utilised to benefit the residents of the municipality, not to benefit the connected few,” Guest concluded.

