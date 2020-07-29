Recoveries from Covid-19 in SA now outnumber active cases by more than 120,000

There are now 122,000 more recoveries than active cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in South Africa, continuing a surge in recoveries that began last week.

Although South Africa is at fifth place in the world in terms of the number of recorded infections, recoveries continue to outpace new infections.

This reflects the global trend. Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 10.49-million, compared to 664,333 deaths.

There are nearly 5-million more recoveries than active cases.

As of July 29, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 459,761 cases, of which 287,313 have recovered and 7,257 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 97.5% compared to 2.46% deaths in closed cases. There are 165,191 active cases, of which just 539 (0.32%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 164,652 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 122 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 16,932,988 total cases, of which 664,333 have died and 10,495,111 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 94% compared to 6% deaths. Of active cases, 5,706,978 (99%) are in a mild condition and 66,566 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

