Violent protests over electricity in Thokoza

Unrest in Katlehong (Ekurhuleni, Gauteng) over electricity cuts, also saw residents targeting foreign owned shops and houses. Some members of the Zimbabwean community had belongings burnt in the streets. Simangele Dube, 54, born in Zimbabwe but married to a South African man, had belongings stolen and was injured in the head. She has a South African ID. The house was in Phola Park ext 1. Her husband was at work in Pretoria when his car was set alight. Members of the army and SAPS patrolled the streets Pictures: ALON SKUY​

1 of 11

TimesLIVE

Share this: Tweet



