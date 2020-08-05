Recoveries from Covid-19 in SA now more than double the number of active cases

There are now 215,000 more recoveries than active cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in South Africa, continuing a surge in recoveries that began two weeks ago.

Although South Africa is at fifth place in the world in terms of the number of recorded infections, recoveries continue to outpace new infections.

This reflects the global trend. Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 11.95-million, compared to 705,221 deaths.

There are nearly 6-million more recoveries than active cases.

As of August 5, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 521,318 cases, of which 363,751 have recovered and 8,884 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 97.6% compared to 2.38% deaths in closed cases. There are 148,683 active cases, of which just 539 (0.36%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 148,144 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 150 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 18,743,974 total cases, of which 705,221 have died and 11,955,533 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 94% compared to 6% deaths. Of active cases, 6,017,784 (99%) are in a mild condition and 65,436 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

