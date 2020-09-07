Six months, at most, for mom who dumped baby in stormwater drain

The mother went to Addington Hospital several times in the hope of hearing news of how the baby was doing. The next weekend she confessed to her uncle, a police officer, that she was the mother of “baby storm”.

Ntuzuma magistrate Erenskia la Grange took cognisance of submissions made by the woman’s attorney Jacques Botha that his client was a “desperate person” — and not a criminal who needed to be removed from society for a long time.

Botha conceded that the survival of the child was extremely fortuitous and there were other lawful options available to her at the time, but said his client had expressed remorse and had not wasted the court’s time.

He said her two older children would also suffer if she went to jail for a long time. He pointed to the fact that she had prenatal and postnatal depression during her pregnancy and at the time of the birth “which substantially reduces her moral blameworthiness”.

“She does not represent a danger to society. And she is unlikely to ever repeat the offence,” he said.

Since her arrest she has been granted supervised visits with the baby, who is in care.

Botha told TimesLIVE that the visits had stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic but would hopefully resume once she had served her time.

