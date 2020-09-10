DA welcomes Supreme Court of Appeal decision to dismiss Andile Lungisa’s appeal

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape has welcomed the decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal to dismiss Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa’s appeal against his conviction.

Lungisa was sentenced to an effective two years in jail after he broke a glass water jug over the head of DA councillor Rano Kayser during a council meeting in 2016.

“This serves as a lesson to all politicians that they are not above the laws of the country and the rules of council,” DA Eastern Cape provincial leader and NMB mayoral candidate Nqaba Bhanga said.

“Lungisa must take responsibility for his actions and begin to serve his sentence – instead of wasting more time by turning to the Constitutional Court.

“This ruling further vindicates the DA, and shows that while the wheels of justice may turn slowly, they do indeed turn – justice must now finally be served on Lungisa.”

Nqaba said Lungisa was an integral part of the ANC-led “Coalition of Corruption” that had harmed Nelson Mandela Bay.

“This corrupt cabal must be removed from power,” he said.

“The DA will not rest until all of those that are guilty of criminality face the full might of the law.

“Only the DA can take Nelson Mandela Bay forward. Together we can fix this mess – we have done it before and we can do it again,” he said.

