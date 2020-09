Tharina Human, the “mastermind” behind the kidnapping of six-year-old Amy’Leigh de Jager last year, was sentenced to an effective 10 years in prison on September 17 2020. The child was kidnapped outside Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark on September 2 2019. Human’s co-accused, Laetitia Nel, Bafokeng Molemohi and Pieter van Zyl were also sentenced.

