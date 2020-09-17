DA: Fairview racecourse invaders must be arrested

The Democratic Alliance has condemned the violent attacks against racehorses at the Fairview Racecourse in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“The invasion of the racecourse by between 150 and 200 people, and subsequent alleged attacks on the horses, have been attributed to grooms who worked at the stables who had allegedly lost their jobs and were unhappy about not receiving UIF payments,” DA EC provincial leader and NMB Mayoral Candidate Nqaba Bhanga said.

Police have confirmed that one of the horses in the racecourse’s care had been killed.

“Whatever the circumstance, these violent attacks can never be justified or condoned,” Bhanga said.

“The DA is calling on the South African Police Service and the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, to investigate and ensure that those responsible are arrested and that the full weight of the law is brought to bear against them.

“The law cannot allow people to invade private property and carry out such blatant violence with impunity. There needs to be consequences, and those responsible must be held to account.”

