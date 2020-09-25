KZN ‘shutdown’ gets under way as ANC is presented with list of demands

A group branding itself as the forces for progressive change and positive development has embarked on a protest in the hope of shutting down Durban.

The protest on Friday, which allegedly included members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and taxi association Santaco, is demanding among other things the implementation of ANC conference resolutions with “immediate effect”.

The group is also demanding the resignation or stepping down of ANC leaders implicated in corruption or criminal matters, including those in leadership structures such as the national executive committee (NEC), provincial executive committees (PECs) and regional executive committees (RECs).

“Stepping down or resignation of those NEC members who have failed and or refuse to implement resolutions of the supreme body of the ANC,” read a memorandum.

The protesters also want free education for the youth “as promised by the administration of former president Zuma”.

While the MKMVA leadership in the province distanced itself from the protest, the memorandum demanded that R250m set aside for “MK and other liberation war veterans for housing” be used for MK combatants as “promised by Mandela and Ramaphosa”. Other demands include “decent employment and opportunities” for all SA citizens and the youth.

The memorandum made a bizarre claim, suggesting that the ANC Youth League was banned and called for its “unbanning”.

It called for the banning of foreigners from employment in transport, hospitality, education, medical sectors and strategic SOE positions, including employment as domestic and farm workers.

#KZNshutdown MKMVA members are shutting down some parts of KZN including DBN. Their demands include “implementation of ANC conference resolutions, resignation of corrupt, thieves, criminals and lumpern current ANC so called PEC.” They also demand “luxury houses.” #eNCA. pic.twitter.com/PE7J0hXGtk — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) September 25, 2020

The memorandum called for the building of refugee camps for foreigners: “This must not be an infinite exercise but until all illegal immigrants are deported back to their countries.

“Protection and defence of our security forces, SAPS from any attack by foreign nationals and criminals,” the memo further demanded.

One of the last demands was that KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala establish a provincial stakeholders’ forum and provide feedback on numerous memoranda, meetings and promises made by the provincial leadership.

The list of demands ended with a call for “decent and meaningful employment and opportunities for former MK and other liberation war veterans”.

This is a developing story.

BY Zimasa Matiwane