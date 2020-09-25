Welcome to Talk of the Town’s acting manager

Arena Holdings is pleased to announce that Anneli Hanstein has been appointed as acting manager of Talk of the Town after the retirement of long-standing business manager, Mauneen Charter.

Arena’s general manager for the Eastern Cape, Ryan Megaw, paid tribute to the contribution that Charter made to the ongoing success of Talk of the Town, and also to the greater Port Alfred community, and welcomed Hanstein into her new role. “For us it is vital that we have a steady hand leading Talk of the Town, and Anneli has the experience and commitment needed to steer the newspaper during these challenging times,” he said.

Hanstein, who has a long history with TotT, has most recently served as advertising admin manager for Arena’s stable of community titles which includes Talk of the Town, the Go & Express in East London and The Rep in Komani.

“I started here as an intern in 2004 and stayed ever since,” she said with a laugh.

Hanstein studied media and communication at the former University of Port Elizabeth and did her honours at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University. After doing an internship at TotT, she was employed as a graphic designer.

Though her primary job was designing advertisements, she quickly learned other aspects of the business.

“After being exposed to different facets of the operation, I eventually became advertising admin manager, overseeing production, accounts and all the administrative aspects of the business,” she said.

Hanstein thanked Charter for years of invaluable mentoring which has prepared her well for this new position.

She said the most satisfying part of the job for her was giving people good service.

“I’ve gotten to know a lot of clients over the years and have learned to know what they want,” she said.

“I’ve grown through the processes, learning different jobs on the way and I fully understand how the business works,” Hanstein said.

“I also think it’s important to work well with the editorial side of the business and have a cohesive relationship.

“This place is like a family. We’ve been through so many things together, including deaths, births and marriages.”

Hanstein also committed TotT to continued involvement in community projects.

“As the world moves to digital, we are incorporating the new with the old, by growing our website and social media platforms, and keeping print viable as a medium which is still so important to many people.”

Arena Community Newspapers head Chris van Heerden said. “Anneli has been managing the day to day running of TotT since July 2020 when former business manager Mauneen Charter retired. She distinguished herself as dedicated and trustworthy manager. We welcome Anneli to the Arena Community Newspapers management team and wish her well in her new role at TotT, and believe she will take the business to greater heights.”

