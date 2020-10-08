SA’s Covid-19 figures: 618,127 recoveries, 49,780 active cases, 17,248 deaths

There are now 568,000 more recoveries than active cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in South Africa, continuing a surge in recoveries that began 11 weeks ago.

South Africa remains at tenth place globally in terms of the number of recorded infections, but recoveries continue to outpace new infections.

This reflects the global trend. Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 27.45-million, compared to 1,061,724 deaths.

There are nearly 20-million more recoveries than active cases.

As of October 8, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 685,155 cases, of which 618,127 have recovered and 17,248 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 97.28% compared to 2.7% deaths in closed cases. There are 49,780 active cases, of which just 539 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 49,241 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 290 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 36,466,595 total cases, of which 1,061,724 have died and 27,452,393 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 96% compared to 4% deaths. Of active cases, 7,884,896 (99%) are in a mild condition and 67,582 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

