VBS heist accused appear in court again

Seven suspects arrested in connection with the multibillion rand VBS heist appeared in the Palm Ridge Regional Court on October 8 2020. They were released on R100,000 bail each when they first appeared three months ago. The ninth accused, former Merafong City Local Municipality CFO Mattheys Wienekus, was expected to conclude his plea deal by December. They are Tshifhiwa Matodzi, Andile Ramavhunga, Phophi Mukhodobwane, Sipho Malaba, Avhashoni Ramikosi, Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula. Pictures: ALON SKUY​

1 of 4

TimesLIVE

Share this: Tweet



