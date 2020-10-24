Sassa not taking new applications for R350 Covid-19 relief grant yet

By
TimesLIVE
-
Sassa is not able to take new applications until it gets the green light from social development minister Lindiwe Zulu, who is set to issue directives in this regard by Friday.
Image: South African Government via Twitter

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) is currently not taking new applications for the R350 Covid-19 relief grant.

