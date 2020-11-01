Eastern Cape loses 35 more lives to coronavirus

On Saturday night SA health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that there had been 46 new coronavirus related deaths in the country, 35 of which were from the Eastern Cape.
The province has so far lost 3,681 lives to the disease and currently has 3,836 active cases, with a total of 89,158 recoveries from 96,675 confirmed cases.
Nationwide, there were 1,770 new Covid-19 cases identified, bringing the countries total number of confirmed infections to 725,452. Of that number, there have so far been 654 182 recoveries.
|
Province
|
Total cases
|
Active cases
|
Deaths
|Eastern Cape
|96,675
|3,836
|3,681
|Free State
|56,921
|12,545
|1,507
|Gauteng
|228,756
|15,992
|4,721
|KwaZulu-Natal
|123,124
|7,030
|3,225
|Limpopo
|17,583
|537
|458
|Mpumalanga
|29,829
|665
|605
|North West
|33,326
|3,491
|452
|Northern Cape
|21,912
|3,585
|266
|Western Cape
|117,326
|4,313
|4,361
|
Total
|
725,452
|
51,994
|
19,276
More than 46 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and over 1.2 million people have died. Infections have been reported in more than 218 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
