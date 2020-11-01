Eastern Cape loses 35 more lives to coronavirus

On Saturday night SA  health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that there had been 46 new coronavirus related deaths in the country, 35 of which were from the Eastern Cape.

The province has so far lost 3,681 lives to the disease and currently has 3,836 active cases, with a total of 89,158 recoveries from 96,675 confirmed cases.

Nationwide, there were 1,770 new Covid-19 cases identified, bringing the countries total number of confirmed infections to 725,452. Of that number, there have so far been 654 182 recoveries.

Province

Total cases

Active cases

Deaths
Eastern Cape 96,675 3,836 3,681
Free State 56,921 12,545 1,507
Gauteng 228,756 15,992 4,721
KwaZulu-Natal 123,124 7,030 3,225
Limpopo 17,583 537 458
Mpumalanga 29,829 665 605
North West 33,326 3,491 452
Northern Cape 21,912 3,585 266
Western Cape 117,326 4,313 4,361

Total

725,452

51,994

19,276

 

More than 46 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and over 1.2 million people​ have died. Infections have been reported in more than 218 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

