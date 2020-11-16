Jacob Zuma accuses judge Raymond Zondo of treating him like an accused

Jacob Zuma’s legal representative on Monday argued that the state capture inquiry’s chairperson, deputy chief justice (DCJ) Raymond Zondo, must self-reflect on comments he has made about Zuma when witnesses testified against the former president.

These comments, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane said, feed into the “narrative” that Zuma “is the man who destroyed our country”.

According to Sikhakhane, the inquiry’s selection of witnesses was also a cause for concern for Zuma.

“It does not matter what we say about Mr Zuma, the narrative is that he is an accused. This commission’s choice of witnesses, this commission’s comments and this commission’s approach to issues he has raised about this commission,” said Sikhakhane.

“This application seeks to persuade you to look honestly and sincerely at some of the comments you have made that would frighten a witness who is sitting before you. I am appealing to your honesty about your own errors.

“There have been times when even I have thought the DCJ has crossed the line of expressing outrage as a presiding officer. The real test about commitment to justice is how you treat those at the bottom of your pecking order, how you treat those you despise.”

The inquiry hearing continues to hear the application for Zondo’s recusal.

BY Mawande AmaShabalala

