Police pounce on Eastern Cape taverns not complying with Covid-19 protocol

Patrons at three taverns in Motherwell in Nelson Mandela Bay ignored Covid-19 regulations at the weekend, potentially putting hundreds of people at risk of infection.

Motherwell is considered a Covid-19 hotspot but throngs of revellers — most not wearing masks and not socially distancing — packed the three taverns on Saturday night.

One tavern was fined R3,000 for selling alcohol and operating after the new curfew, which runs from 10pm to 4am.

Patrons are escorted out of a Motherwell tavern after officials discovered they contravened #Covid19 regulations in terms of the number of people allowed inside venues. Officials inspected three taverns on Saturday, checking on compliance.

