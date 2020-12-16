Making the most of the beach before the ban

The day before the South African government’s beach ban for the Eastern Cape and Garden Route came into effect on December 16, Port Alfred residents and holidaymakers used the most of the warm summer evening to walk their dogs or just enjoy some time on the beach. This was the scene at East Beach. The ban, intended to stop the spread of Covid-19 in areas designated as hotspots, will last until January 3, but is being challenged in court by the DA and AfriForum.

A few locals and holidaymakers also took advantage of the warm summer evening on December 15 for a last swim and walk along the beach at Kelly’s Blue Flag Beach before the beach ban announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa came into effect the following day.

Share this: Tweet



