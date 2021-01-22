Mother killed, daughter missing after car plunges down notorious Voëlklip cliff

The search for a two-year-old girl is under way after the vehicle she had been in plunged down the notorious Voëlklip cliff in Herolds Bay, near George in the Western Cape, on Thursday.

The girl’s 34-year-old mother is believed to have been killed while her brother, 8, managed to escape unscathed with minor injuries.

ER24 said the mother and her two children had been travelling along Voëlklip Road when the vehicle overturned and plunged down the steep cliff.

[HEROLDS BAY] Woman killed, boy injured after vehicle crashes down cliff.https://t.co/s2OwQHfDNZ — ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) January 21, 2021

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 1pm, they found the eight-year-old boy sitting with the police. Upon further assessment, paramedics found that he had minor injuries. He was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital. It is understood that the vehicle rolled before crashing off the cliff and that the boy managed to escape during the rollover.”

ER24 said the body of the mother had been found while the search for the girl is still under way.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not known to our paramedics.”

It comes almost a year to the day TimesLIVE reported of a man who was killed when the vehicle he was in plunged off a cliff in the same area.

Several hikers witnessed the vehicle, which had been travelling on Voëlklip Road, go over the cliff.

HeraldLIVE reported in October 2019 that at least eight people had died in the space of four years around Voëlklip, a popular picnic and fishing spot.

Some perished in car accidents, while others were washed off the rocks while fishing.

They include Heidi Scheepers, 35, and her two children who died when their vehicle crashed over a cliff at Voëlklip in October 2019.

by Orrin Singh

Share this: Tweet



