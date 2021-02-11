Eskom outage next week will affect several parts of Ndlambe

CDR Electrical has sent through an official notice warning residents of a planned Eskom outage on Tuesday February 16, from 10.30am to 6.30pm.

The areas affected are Port Alfred, Thornhill, Alexandria and Wentzel Park.

Please note that all electrical installations are to be treated as LIVE as the power could be restored before the scheduled time.

Should the outage not take place on Tuesday February 16, the alternate date is February 23.

“We take this opportunity to apologise for the short notice, Eskom have advised that urgent repairs to their network are required,” CDR said.

“CDR will make use of this outage to perform maintenance to the Ndlambe infrastructure.”

