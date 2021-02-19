Adding value to their service offering

From the financial feature in this week’s Talk of the Town

Leading Financial advisors, Adviceworx has teamed up with Cornerstone Insurance to increase the products and services it can offer its clients.

“We are really excited to add more value to our existing clients as well as bring aboard new clients,” said Adviceworx partner and financial advisor Barry Allen.

A national business for the last 10 years, Cornerstone has established a reputation for sound advice and Allen has been working with Cornerstone founder, and also a co-founder of Adviceworx, Simon Sayer for the last 20 years.

“The partnership will ensure our clients get the best rates and we can now offer the full range of Cornerstone’s packages to our Adviceworx clients,” said Allen. “This partnership will be of great benefit to all our existing clients.”

“The Cornerstone team is a close-knit group who take personal pride in delivering an intimate service proposition to their clients. As the business is not call centre based model – Clients can expect to get to know each member of the team with the two founders looking to personally engage with clients in the Port Alfred Adviceworx Partnership.” According to Simon Sayer

