Opportunity for primary school pupils to improve their mathematics skills

Nestlé Nespray is calling on all primary schools to register in the annual Nestlé Nespray South African Mathematics Challenge from now until March 5 2021. The challenge aims to improve problem-solving and critical thinking skills for pupils in Grades 4 -7.

Following a successful 2020 that saw over 1,000 schools and about 90,000 pupils from all over the country participating in the challenge, this year the Nestlé Nespray South African Mathematics Challenge hopes schools will register as many pupils as possible.

Schools are encouraged to enter this fun and exciting way of learning mathematics in order to empower pupils in Grades 4 – 7 to become independent, creative, and critical thinkers who are able to interpret and critically analyse everyday situations.

The challenge, which commenced in 1977, has contributed towards improving the quality of mathematics results for many primary schools, including 2020’s award recipients:

School with most entries – Beaumont Primary School (Western Cape)

Top overall performing school – Sweet Valley Primary School (Western Cape)

Top performing new school – Abana Primary School (North-West)

Top performing Quintile 1 school – Mokgwathi Primary School (Limpopo)

Top performing Quintile 2 school – Nyanda Primary School (KZN)

Top performing Quintile 3 school – Imbaliyethu Primary School (KZN)

Top performing Quintile 4 school – Laerskool Die Poort (Gauteng)

Top performing Quintile 5 school – Sweet Valley Primary School (Western Cape)

Why should your school enter?

The Nestlé Nespray South African Mathematics Challenge is recognized as one of the best vehicles to promote the importance of mathematics at primary school level.

The Challenge is endorsed by the Department of Basic Education as a national competition.

The participation will result in improving pupil’s mathematical knowledge and understanding of problem-solving concepts.

How to enter:

For entries into the Nestlé Nespray South African Mathematics Challenge, schools may e-mail Thabo at ramaboeat@samf.ac.za or Patrick at rasehwetep@samf.ac.za to request an entry form.

Closing date: March 5 2021

The Nestlé Nespray South African Mathematics Challenge is proudly brought to you by the South African Mathematics Foundation and AMESA in partnership with Nestlé Nespray.

Share this: Tweet



