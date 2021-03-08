Join the NSRI’s fundraising cyclist when he reaches Ndlambe

Join Joa Bekker on Wednesday March 10 for the final stretch of his cycling trip across South Africa to raise money for the NSRI.

Bekker started his trip at Kanoneiland, Green Kalahari near Upington on February 28 and will have cycled over 1,000km when he arrives in Port Alfred.

Well-wishers can come out to greet him and fellow cyclists are welcome to cycle with Bekker for his final leg at one of the following three places on Wednesday March 10:

KENTON: 25km cycle

– Time: 7.30am

– Place: R343 Intersection

– Meeting coordinates: -33.67930966082323, 26.668677748917137

SOUTHWELL: 12km cycle

– Time: 8.15am

– Place: Kenton R343 Sibuya Southwell

– Meeting coordinates: -33.57358569627394, 26.749246171429775

ROSEHILL: 5km cycle

– Time: 9.15am

– Place: Turning into Rosehill

– Meeting coordinates: -33.60147903269745, 26.85666510520772

From there Bekker will head to the NSRI station in Port Alfred.

