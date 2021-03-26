Planned power outage for parts of West Bank on March 30

The electricity supply to parts of the West Bank will be interrupted between 9am and 1pm on Tuesday March 30 as CDR Electrical does necessary maintenance on the distribution system.

CDR Electrical listed the following roads and areas as affected: West; Campbell; Stocks; Buller; Bells; Mentone; Angler’s Way; Kabeljou; Steenbras; French; Riverview Estate; George; Pike; Pirie; Hill; Dickinson; Chatham; Dorking; Broadway; Weald; Umdoni Downs; Emerald View; Kingston Place; Flame Lily/Terraces; Freshwater; Saltvlei; Southdowns.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, all electrical installations are to be treated as ‘live’ at all times,” CDR said in its notice.

As the power will be going off/on a few times during this period, CDR Electrical also advised residents to keep their appliances off.

If the weather does not permit it, the alternative date is Wednesday March 31.

Any queries may be directed to CDR Electrical on (046) 624-2506.

