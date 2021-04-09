Spar(e) the animals

This was not the first time Lesley and Craig Theunissen – the owners of Rosehill SuperSpar and the Nemato Spar in Port Alfred, together with the Sunshine Coast Spar in Kenton-on-Sea – have donated dog and cat food to the Port Alfred SPCA. Lesley said they encourage support for several charities including the Port Alfred Soup Kitchen. Trollies are set up at the store entrance to collect donations for these charitable causes.

On Tuesday March 30 Rosehill SuperSpar donated wet and dry dog and cat food to the SPCA and Lesley, centre, was very pleased to be helping take care of the animals.

“This is a worthy cause and needs our support,” she said on handing over the shopping trolley while floor supervisor, Siphiwo Bani, left, helped SPCA assistant manager Lisa Nyanya to wheel out the flatbed trolley.

