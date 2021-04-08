Road maintenance in SA: challenges, progress and solutions

“On international road maintenance day today, it is important to recognise challenges around road maintenance but also to acknowledge progress being made and offer solutions to accelerate the delivery of road maintenance projects,” said Philip Hendricks, president of the South African Road Federation.

International road maintenance day is celebrated worldwide on each first working Thursday of April, but this year, it takes place on April 8.

Hendricks said: “South Africa’s road network has a pivotal role to play in the country’s economic recovery but the condition of some of our roads is preventing this. Cash-strapped road users are especially affected, access to essential services is compromised while poor road maintenance also increases CO2 emissions. In rural areas, livelihoods are at stake because of lost production such as spoiled agriculture produce due to bad roads.

“Since 1991, there has been a steady decline in the condition of our road network, especially at provincial and municipal levels. The reasons for this range from curtailed budget allocations for roads in the past and shrinking capacity in the public sector, resulting in inefficiencies in delivery,” he continued.

“The Southern African Bitumen Association has stated that the condition of SA’s road network varies between transport authority and type of road. It reports that since 2017/18, the condition of many provincial roads and gravel roads have worsened and about half SA’s gravel roads are in a poor or very poor condition.”

Hendricks explains that, “There are however national programmes that are working such as the Rural Roads Asset Management Systems Grant for municipal roads which is seeing 44 district municipalities across all provinces focus on developing road asset management systems, collecting roads data and prioritising projects. Young professionals are being trained to build road sector management capacity at local government level. Based on its success, R127-million has been set aside for 2021/22, an investment that we welcome.

“However, to adequately meet the maintenance requirements at local levels, 10 to 20 times more than the current spend is required. It is also disappointing that some of the graduates trained have been unable to be absorbed into the relevant road authorities due to the unavailability of posts,” he says.

“The Provincial Roads Maintenance Grant saw 8.7-million square metres of roads re-sealed and 4,165 km of roads re-gravelled across all nine provinces during 2017/18. R13-billion is expected to be transferred to the provinces for 2021/22. In Gauteng, routine road maintenance projects across Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Tshwane are set to commence with SANRAL recently announcing the appointment of contractors and an expected rollout over the next six months. These are further examples of the headway being made.”

“Ultimately, it is road users, including businesses trying to recover, who are paying the price for poor maintenance through crashes, delays, loss of productivity, missed economic opportunities and increased vehicle operating costs caused by potholes, cracks, etc.”

The South African Road Federation runs numerous training programmes on road maintenance and construction. Since 2016, 850 road officials have been trained.

“Our mandate as the SA Road Federation is to provide a wide range of continuing professional development programmes to upskill people, keep them abreast of the latest road trends and technologies and empower them to apply their skills when working on SA’s roads,” he concluded.

South Africa boasts the world’s 10th longest road network (750,000km) and 18th longest paved road network. In 2014, its value was estimated at around R2-trillion. Roads are a vital public asset that can deliver a higher economic return on investment than any other single type of infrastructure.

Share this: Tweet



