Quiz raises R5,000 for PA Soup Kitchen

Another successful Talk of the Town / Stenden South African Quiz last week raised more than R5,000 for the Port Alfred Soup Kitchen.



The quarterly quizzes, held at MyPond Hotel, were absent for much of last year because of the Covid lockdown, but returned in November.

The quiz was put together by Jon Houzet and Adele Steck of Talk of the Town, with sections on general knowledge, music, food and drink, famous faces and recent news in Talk of the Town – an easy section for participants who have kept up to date with local news.

Teams had the chance to double up on points in a section of their choosing, by playing their “Joker” in that section in advance. Most felt safe with general knowledge, but some also chose music. At least one team felt confident enough to play their Joker in the Talk of the Town section.

With a strong lead in the early sections, the team called Wishful Thinking had a couple of other teams catching up in the general knowledge section, but they maintained their lead to come out on top,

In second place were the newcomers called Tag and in third place a past ranking team called Wikipedias.

Awkward Orchids were the winners of the good-humoured vegetable prize for last place.

Soup Kitchen founder Debra Harris was pleased with the support for the quiz and thanked all participants.

“We raised an amount of R5,010 for the evening, including the raffle sales,” Harris said.

“I must say a huge thank you again to TotT, Jon and Adele. Special thanks again Stenden and MyPond for the venue and amazing eats.

“Due to Covid-19 regulations we were only able to host 10 teams and again it was really good to see a lot of new and might I say younger faces taking part.”

She said the money raised ensured that the soup kitchen is able to fill many more empty tummies with a hearty meal.

The sponsors were Stenden South Africa, MyPond (meal vouchers), Port Alfred River and Ski-boat Club (fish, chips and salad meal vouchers), Leach Pharmacy and Wharf Street Fruit & Veg.

