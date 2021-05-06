Storm causes flooding in southern Cape and more rain is on the way

A storm that made landfall in the southern Cape earlier on Wednesday has caused severe localised flooding in Struisbaai, Cape Agulhas and surrounding areas.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued warnings for heavy rain over the City of Cape Town and in the Overberg, Cape winelands and Garden Route districts on Wednesday evening into Thursday.

The rain could lead to flooding and damage to infrastructure, warned SAWS.

“Several roads in the southern Cape have been flooded and road users are urged to be cautious while using the roads,” said a statement by local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell.

Bredell said homes were being evacuated in affected areas and rescue teams deployed to assist.

“People being evacuated from their homes are being housed at the Struisbaai Caravan Park and Struisbaai Community Hall. The Cape Agulhas municipality joint operational centre (JOC) has been activated for all disaster management matters.”

The weather service predicted that rainfall from 40-60mm, reaching up to 80-100mm in mountainous areas, could be expected, along with strong winds, thunderstorms and a small chance of hail.

The provincial emergency number is 112.

