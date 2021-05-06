Trolley dash donated to animal sanctuary

The winners of the raffle for a trolley dash at Rosehill SuperSpar, jointly held by El Shaddai Christian Academy, Kowie Foundation School and Port Alfred High School, generously donated their trolley dash winnings to Retreat to Eden animal sanctuary.

Teacher Marlene Slade’s name was drawn as the winner after she purchased an entire sheet for the raffle.

Her husband Stephen was the runner for the trolley dash and collected a whopping R3,700 worth of pet food as well as some flour and maize during his 60 second dash.

Johann Wilhelm of Retreat to Eden was overjoyed with their generosity and came to SuperSpar to accept their donation.

