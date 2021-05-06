Child-friendly rooms at police station and FCS

Two rooms for children awaiting court appearances have been made more child-friendly thanks to the efforts of Port Alfred Interact, Rotary e-club and a local business.

One of the rooms is at Family and Child Services (FCS) next to the detectives office and the other is a cabin at the Port Alfred police station.

Ren Mouton of People Management Solutions said a social worker who works with the children awaiting court appearances had asked her for help in getting some toys for the room at FCS.

“It started with a few things for the room and grew from there. Interact and the e-club got on board. FCS was the first target, because it was just a room,” Mouton said.

The group provided a desk and chair, cushions, beanbags, a bed and mattress, blankets, bookshelf, toys, puzzles, colouring-in books, crayons, clothes and toiletries, as well as cup-of-soup packets, as often children will have to wait an entire day for their court case.

