Graduation for disaster management students

By
Jon Houzet
-

Ten disaster management students from Stenden South Africa were conferred their degrees at a graduation ceremony at My Pond Hotel last Friday night.

CELEBRATING WITH LOVED ONES: Supporting Andrew Burger, second from left, at his graduation were his girlfriend Christie Smit, and Andrew’s parents Carl and Caroline Burger Picture: JON HOUZET
STYLISH GRADUATES: Donna-Lee Tavengwa, left, and Resegofaditswe Gabashane were two of the disaster management graduates at Stenden South Africa’s graduation ceremony at My Pond Hotel last Friday evening Picture: JON HOUZET
IN THEME: After the graduation ceremony last Friday night, Stenden South Africa staff members, from left, Wouter Hensens, Meagan Alexander, Ronel Bartlett and Lindy Hulley had time to relax and socialise with guests Picture: JON HOUZET
KEEPING TRADITION: Friends, Andrew Burger, left, and Gareth Crow marked their graduation from Stenden South Africa last Friday with a tossing of their mortar boards Picture: JON HOUZET
CONNECTING FAMILIES: Lindy Hulley, centre, of Stenden, with parents of graduates, from left, Murray and Martine Crow, and Carl and Caroline Burger Picture: JON HOUZET
MOUTH-WATERING: The delicious array of desserts at the buffet at My Pond Hotel after the Stenden graduation ceremony last Friday night, including an eight-layer cake Picture: JON HOUZET

In his address, Stenden executive dean Dr Wouter Hensens said the graduates were the fourth cohort of BBA disaster management students to graduate from Stenden.

“I believe your education at Stenden has put you a step ahead of the rest,” he said.

He said the Covid pandemic had shown the need for the skills the students had learned in disaster management, relief and intervention.

He said the university had received reports from alumni involved in such relief efforts over the past year, including in Ndlambe.

“I’m proud of you and know you will all do well.”

The keynote address was by Prof Ian Meiklejohn, head of department of geography at Rhodes University.

“You are entering a world where disasters are more likely to happen,” he told the graduates.

He said in southern Africa disasters are not visually dramatic like volcanoes, but are likely to be climate-related.

“What you do locally has a global impact.”

He described the meteorological analysis of veld fires in the Kruger Park, which had an impact as far as Australia and South America, and even had a reverberating impact in South Africa in terms of carbon output.

“Every cubic centimetre of Antarctic ice that melts changes our sea level,” he said, adding that it was not a short term cycle to recover such loss of ancient ice.

A hotter equator led to high pressure systems and floods would be more dramatic, he said.

“It’s an opportunity for you to do something about it. Prospects are exciting.”

Dr Des Pyle, dean of the school of disaster management, told the graduates that for some of them, their studies had been plain sailing, while for others it was not.

He related some of his own experiences, especially the struggle of being a PhD student while holding down a full-time job.

“My sincere wish for you is that find employment that provides joy and is meaningful.”

After the ceremony, graduates, faculty and guests were treated to a magnificent buffet.

 

