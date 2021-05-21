Burst pipe cited as reason for latest water outage

Ndlambe Municipality has sent out a notice advising residents that a critical pipeline between the balancing dam and water treatment plant in Port Alfred has burst.

“Consequently no water can be pumped from the central borehole system at present,” municipal manager Rolly Dumezweni said.

“Thus, very limited water, derived from the emergency Sarel Hayward source, is the only water available through the system while the repair to the burst pipeline is being undertaken. The repairs might take up to 8pm tonight,” he said.

“We wish to assure residents that the matter is being treated with utmost urgency.”

