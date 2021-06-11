Man sought in connection with rape in Port Alfred

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offence Unit are seeking the assistance of the Community in tracing a suspect, Sonwabile Cecil Madaka

It is alleged that on August 23, 2020, the suspect entered a government building in Port Alfred where he robbed a security officer and also raped her multiple times.

On entering the premises, the suspect attacked the victim, held her hostage and raped her repeatedly and also robbed her of her and fled the scene. After the horrific incident, the victim managed to raise the alarm and get assistance.

Since the incident, several attempts to track and trace the suspect were in vain, as he had moved through several towns in the Eastern Cape (Port Alfred, George, Cape Town, East London, Cradock and Idutywa).

Madaka was a soldier at the time of committing the heinous act and in February this year he resigned and has been in hiding. He is considered extremely dangerous. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Any person who can assist in locating the suspect is asked to contact the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Peterson Luzuko Kanzi of the Port Alfred Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offence Unit on 071-352-4530, the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or their nearest Police Station.

Enquiries: Captain Mali Govender – 082-779-7123

