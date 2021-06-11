Covid-19 vaccination update for Ndlambe residents

Brief overview of what to expect at a Covid-19 vaccination site

There are presently 17 active cases of Covid-19 in Ndlambe. (Bathurst 1; Kenton-on-Sea 2; Kleinemonde 2; Port Alfred 11; Cannon Rocks 1).

Vaccination roll out for the over 60s commenced for residents at the Port Alfred Hospital on Monday, and is progressing well. All residents are requested to register on the EVDS system prior to presenting at the hospital for vaccinations. Anyone over 60 who has not yet registered is urged to do so either by WhatsApp or SMS. You do not need a smart phone to be able to register by SMS. All services are zero rated and you do not need data or airtime.

Use the COVID Whats App number 0600 123 456 and send “REGISTER”; or

You can register by SMS by dialling *134*832*your identity number.

If you don’t have an ID number, simply dial *134*832*

You will be sent a SMS confirming your registration.

If you counter any issues registering, call the COVID-19 hotline on 0800 029 999

The process that can expect when arriving at the vaccination site is as follows:

Security check: at the entrance to the facility.

Screening: Before entering the vaccination area, you will be screened for Covid-19 symptoms and your blood pressure checked. If you have any signs and symptoms of Covid-19, you will not be vaccinated.

Registration: You will be asked for your ID book (or driver’s license) and medical aid card (if you have one). The data capturer will confirm if you have registered on the (EVDS) and you will then proceed to the vaccination room.

Vaccination Room: A nurse will confirm your ID and will complete the pre-vaccination questionnaire. If you qualify, you will receive a vaccination and a vaccination card. At present all over 60’s are receiving the Pfeizer vaccine – thus aw follow-up vaccination will be required, the date will be on the card.

Observation: After vaccination, you will wait in an observation area for 15 minutes to monitor for any potential side effects. If you have a history of allergies, you will need to wait for 30 minutes.

Important to note: if you receive an SMS stating the date and time for your appointment, please come on that day. If this is not possible, your appointment will be rescheduled. Walk ins will be accommodated throughout the roll out, however, people with bookings will be accommodated first. Walk ins will only be accommodated if there are sufficient vaccines available on the day.

There will be a queue at the site. Please bring a snack and something to drink with you as you may have to wait for a while. Presently the process from beginning to end is taking up to 4 and half hours. Please wear a mask, sanitise your hands and adhere to the social distancing rules. There will be signs at the site explaining where you need to go.

If you have any side effects, please report these to a health care facility. You can also use the Med Safety app.

Notice by municipal manager Rolly Dumezweni

