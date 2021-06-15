Rape at RO plant

Police have confirmed a case of rape is being investigated after a woman security guard was raped at the site of the new reverse osmosis (RO) plant in Centenary Park on Monday night.

TotT received a tip-off about the rape, and that a perpetrator was allegedly a fellow security guard.

In response to TotT’s queries, police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said: “A case of rape has been opened for investigation. Circumstances of the incident [are] being established as investigators are currently busy with the victim.”

She did not say if an arrest had been made.

