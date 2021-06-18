EducationNewsLocal News School pictures from around Ndlambe By Jon Houzet - June 18, 2021 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 11 OUTDOOR THEATRE: Bushwillow teacher Yvonne van Breugel, left, works on an outdoor theatrical performance with pupils, Tammy Hani, Daisy Davis and Abby Galpin BOOK LOVERS: El Shaddai Christian Academy Reader Leader winners in the Foundation phase are, from left, Kuhle Mbatasha (1st), Kim-Lynn Finnis (2nd) and Zurial Nelson (3rd). Reader Leader is a competition the primary section of the school holds each term to encourage reading. Once a term a ceremony is held to hand out the awards, prizes and house points ABOUT READING: Reader Leaders winners at El Shaddai Christian Academy in Intermediate phase were Rayah Dollery (2nd), left, and Eden Ndoro (3rd). Jayda Jonker in 1st place was unavailable for the photo FOR THE BRAVE: El Shaddai Christian Academy held their first Bible Quiz for adults on Saturday night and the quiz master, deputy principal Donnaé Birch, made sure that the teams were kept on their toes with the questions. The quiz was put together by Dewald Ackerman, a teacher at El Shaddai FOR THE BRAVE: El Shaddai Christian Academy held their first Bible Quiz for adults on Saturday night and the quiz master, deputy principal Donnaé Birch, made sure that the teams were kept on their toes with the questions. The quiz was put together by Dewald Ackerman, a teacher at El Shaddai FIRM FRIENDS: Dean Rielly, left, and Liam Zeelie participated in the Thiart Tennis Academy fun tennis tournament held at Port Alfred High School last Friday and enjoyed every minute of it PANCAKE POWER: There was much excitement in Port Alfred High School’s Grade 3.1 class recently when making pancakes was the lesson of the day. Zizo Vithi had a turn ladling the mixture into the pan THEMED TENNIS: Port Alfred High pupils Scarlett Tweedie, left, and Kendra Schuman took the trouble to dress up for the Thiart Tennis Academy fun tournament held recently. The pair not only looked good but played well CHARITY BEGINS AT SCHOOL: Grade 1 pupil Megan Coetsee holds up the coins she has collected to go into the Coins for Kids bottle. Each of the 34 Port Alfred High School classes received a 5 litre bottle on 1 June. The challenge is to fill it by 30 June. Proceeds will go to the school's Phakamisa Pantry Project run by staff and parents. The Pantry provides school children in need with care parcels containing toiletries and groceries FIERCELY EXCITED: Rae Nelson from the Grade R class at Happy Hours visited the Port Alfred High Grade 1 2022 Open Hour last week together with his dad, Keanen Hendriks. Applications for 2022 close on June 15 FULL COLOUR: Logan Lotter, a Grade R Port Alfred Pre-Primary pupil proudly shows off her colouring-in project completed during the Port Alfred High Grade 1 2022 Open Hour recently held at the school Share this:Tweet Related