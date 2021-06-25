SAPTU supports Labour Court ruling against EFF

SAPTU (South African Parastatal and Tertiary Institutions Union) has welcomed the Labour Court’s ruling that the EFF has no business handling labour issues and should leave that to unions.

Johannesburg Labour Court Acting Judge Reghana Tulk told the political party to register as a trade union if it insists on acting like a trade union. The judge said as the EFF was not a workers’ union, its members’ actions undermined the dispute resolution processes prescribed by the Labour Relations Act (LRA).

SAPTU in December last year condemned the EFF using “labour desks” to get workers to join the party.

“These so-called labour desks are not labour unions and cannot offer workers proper labour support and advice,” SAPTU general secretary Adv Ben van der Walt said in a statement today.

“We urge employees not to be swept up by the EFF’s irresponsible and unobtainable promises on labour issues.

“Political parties do not have the powers to interfere in the workplace prescribed to unions through the Labour Relations Act. The EFF makes a lot of noise, but they have no authority in this field.

“We will welcome any employees who are dissatisfied with their labour representation. We are legally registered as a union and boast more than sixty years of legal knowledge and experience,” Van der Walt said.

