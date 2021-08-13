In memoriam: Phyllis Futter, 100, a shining example to others

In July 2020, Phyllis Futter reached a special milestone – her 100th birthday.

She passed away on Sunday July 25 2021. She had just celebrated her 101st birthday.

The family Phyllis celebrated her life with provided this obituary.

Born in Grahamstown on July 8 1920, Phyllis was the only daughter of Herbert and Ivy

Dredge. She had four brothers, Claude, Eric, Trenley and Basil. In 1939, Phyllis married Eric Amos, who died in 1941, leaving her with a son Royden and a daughter Rhona.

In 1943, she remarried, and she and her husband, Os Futter, had twins Ronnie and Don.

Phyllis might have been short in stature, but she was a “big” person wherever she was;

the streets of then Grahamstown (Makhanda) and Port Alfred, the aisles of the supermarkets, the sports fields at Graeme College, the corridors of Damant Lodge.

She never missed an opportunity to chat and catch up on the latest news.

Her failing eyesight meant she did not always know you from afar, but she always

recognised a voice and quickly recalled who you were, where you came from and who you

were related to.

During the years that she and Os lived in Grahamstown and Port Alfred, Phyllis loved

being involved caring for people, and the many messages the family received after her

death bear testimony to all the people whose lives were touched by this wonderful lady.

Among the messages received were:

“The smartest woman I have ever come across – I loved her so much”; “She was a remarkable person with a memory I can never boast”;

“Staying with Phyllis was like staying in a five-star hotel – I had four cooked meals a day plus biscuits and cake on top of that!”; “She was an anchor, an inspiration and an incredible example of acceptance and fortitude”; “She was a true friend to me. I will so miss her.”

The family said not being able to visit Phyllis because of Covid restrictions had been hard for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her many friends, but they were

most grateful to everyone who had taken the time to contact their mother.

“We know she loved a phone call to just say hello!” the family said.

“Phyllis will be greatly missed, but we give thanks for the example she has been to us

all and we will remember the love and kindness she gave to everyone

